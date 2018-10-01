Politics
October 1, 2018 2:42 am

Quebec election: Vaudreuil results

The riding of Vaudreuil is located west of Montreal. It comprises of l’Île-Cadieux, l’Île-Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Pincourt, Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Vaudreuil-Dorion and Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Claude Bourbonnais
Parti Québécois: Philip Lapalme
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie-Claude Nichols
Québec Solidaire: Igor Erchov

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols.

Nichols is a lawyer by training, focusing on family law.

She made the leap to politics in 2009 when she became mayor of Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot.

She was elected as MNA of Vaudreuil in the 2014 election.

History

The riding of Vaudreuil was created in 1829.

Ten years later, it merged with the riding of Soulanges and was renamed Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

It remained so until 1988, when it reverted back to Vaudreuil.

Vaudreuil is a Liberal stronghold, voting red since 1988.

It was represented by Liberal Daniel Johnson Jr., who went on to become premier of Quebec in 1994.

