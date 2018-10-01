Quebec election: Vachon results
The riding of Vachon is located in the south shore of Montreal.
It includes a significant part of the Saint-Hubert borough.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Ian Lafrenière
Parti Québécois: Patrick Ney
Quebec Liberal Party: Linda Caron
Québec Solidaire: André Vincent
Martine Ouellet was the MNA for the riding of Vachon, representing the Parti Québécois since being elected in 2012.
She left to pursue federal politics, but was forced to step down after a brief stint as leader of the Bloc Québécois when she lost a vote of confidence.
Running in her place for the PQ is Patrick Ney, Ouellet’s former political attaché.
Ian Lafrenière, former spokesperson for the Montreal police and head of their communications division, is running as the CAQ’s star candidate.
History
The riding of Vachon was created in 1980, and has almost always voting for the Parti Québécois.
The Liberals took the seat from 1985 until 1994, but it has since returned to the PQ.
