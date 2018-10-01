Quebec election: René-Lévesque results
The riding of René-Lévesque is located in the southwestern part of the north shore of Quebec, including the City of Baie-Comeau.
Its territory comes from the former electoral division of Tadoussac.
It was created in 1853 and renamed Saguenay in 1855, and then René-Lévesque in 2001.
It comprises the Essipit and Pessamit Indian reserves and the unorganized territories of Lac-au-Brochet and Rivière-aux-Outardes.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: André Desrosiers
Quebec Liberal Party: Jonathan Lapointe
Québec Solidaire: Sandrine Bourque
Parti Québécois candidate Martin Ouellet has held the seat since 2015.
He replaced Marjolain Dufour, who served as the riding’s PQ MNA from 2003-2015. He resigned for health reasons.
History
The riding is named after René Lévesque, a journalist, politician, author and Premier of Quebec from 1976 to 1985.
He was responsible, in particular, for the hydroelectric development of Côte-Nord and the harnessing of rivières Bersimis, Manicouagan and aux Outardes.
A number of important pieces of legislation were adopted under his government, such as the Act respecting the financing of political parties, the Automobile Insurance Act, the Act Respecting the Preservation of Agricultural Land and Agricultural Activities and the Charter of the French Language.
