Quebec election: Nelligan results

The riding of Nelligan is located in the West Island. It includes Kirkland, Montreal’s L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough as well as parts of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Angela Rapoport

Parti Québécois: Chantal Legendre

Quebec Liberal Party: Monsef Derraji

Québec Solidaire: Simon Tremblay-Pepin

There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election after Liberal MNA Martin Coiteux chose not to seek another mandate.

Coiteux cited personal reasons for his departure from politics. He was first elected in 2014 and since 2016 held the dual portfolios of municipal affairs and public security as well as being responsible for the Montreal region.

Monsef Derraji, a newcomer to politics, was tapped by the Liberals to replace Coiteux in Nelligan.

History

Nelligan was created in 1980 by merging parts of the Pointe-Claire and Robert-Baldwin ridings. It was named in honour of Émile Nelligan, a prominent Québécois poet of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Nelligan is a safe riding for the Liberals who have held the seat since its creation.