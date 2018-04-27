Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux won’t seek re-election: reports

There are multiple reports that Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will be leaving politics and will not run in October’s provincial election.

He is expected to officially announce his departure Friday afternoon in Montreal.

Coiteux had taken heat over his treatment of the historic 2017 spring floods, with residents calling it a slow and confusing process.

He is one of three economic experts who the Liberals convinced to run in the 2014 election. The late Jacques Daoust and current Finance Minister Carlos Leitão were part of that trio.

Coiteux was elected in the West Island riding of Nelligan in April 2014.