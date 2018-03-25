Montreal receives $75M from provincial government to rehabilitate contaminated land

The Quebec government announced a $75-million grant over four years, to help Montreal rehabilitate contaminated soils on its territory.

Environment Minister Isabelle Melançon made the announcement in Verdun on Sunday.

Melançon said the investment makes sense not only from an environmental standpoint but is necessary for continued economic growth as well.

“We will protect our health, improve our quality of life, all the while promoting economic growth and the fight against global warming,” she said.

Melançon pointed out that abandoned properties with contaminated soils are among the last large tracts of land still available for development in the city.

READ MORE: Homeowners suing City of Montreal for $7M over contaminated land

Sunday’s announcement takes into account Montreal’s status as a Metropolis.

In terms of rehabilitating contaminated land, the city will be able to determine its own priorities in order to meet the specific needs of its population.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal residents living on garbage dump promised ‘solution’

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcomed the announcement, saying it will allow the city to accelerate plans for more social housing and reclaiming tracts of industrial land.

Il s’agit d’une somme colossale qui nous permettra d’accélérer la réalisation de projets de logements sociaux, la transformation de sites industriels #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 25, 2018

Plante also mentioned the grant could be used by the private sector to help diminish the cost of decontaminating soil not located on municipal land.

READ MORE: As Pointe-Claire residents wait, timetable for PCB cleanup mired in court

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, who is also the MNA responsible for the region of Montreal, said rehabilitating contaminated soils will make it easier to go ahead with urban revitalization projects, including the creation of green spaces.

La réhabilitation de sols contaminés sur le territoire de #Montréal permettra de favoriser la réalisation de projets de revitalisation urbaine ainsi que la création d’espaces verts et de milieux de vie dynamiques et sécuritaires pour les montréalais #polqc pic.twitter.com/dYYadDRKW8 — Martin Coiteux (@CoiteuxMartin) March 25, 2018

Despite having free rein on where to spend the money, Melançon made it clear Montreal would be held to the same standards as other municipalities, in terms of accountability and reporting on progress made.

— With files from The Canadian Press