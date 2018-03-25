Environment
March 25, 2018 2:44 pm
Updated: March 25, 2018 3:34 pm

Montreal receives $75M from provincial government to rehabilitate contaminated land

By Web producer  Global News

In this 2014 file photo, a community is up-in-arms after an estimated 1,500 tons of soil heavily contaminated with creosote was dumped near the river in Verdun and near the Douglas Hospital and a public pool.

David Sedell/Global News
A A

The Quebec government announced a $75-million grant over four years, to help Montreal rehabilitate contaminated soils on its territory.

Environment Minister Isabelle Melançon made the announcement in Verdun on Sunday.

Melançon said the investment makes sense not only from an environmental standpoint but is necessary for continued economic growth as well.

“We will protect our health, improve our quality of life, all the while promoting economic growth and the fight against global warming,” she said.


Story continues below

Melançon pointed out that abandoned properties with contaminated soils are among the last large tracts of land still available for development in the city.

READ MORE: Homeowners suing City of Montreal for $7M over contaminated land

Sunday’s announcement takes into account Montreal’s status as a Metropolis.

In terms of rehabilitating contaminated land, the city will be able to determine its own priorities in order to meet the specific needs of its population.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal residents living on garbage dump promised ‘solution’

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcomed the announcement, saying it will allow the  city to accelerate plans for more social housing and reclaiming tracts of industrial land.

Plante also mentioned the grant could be used by the private sector to help diminish the cost of decontaminating soil not located on municipal land.

READ MORE: As Pointe-Claire residents wait, timetable for PCB cleanup mired in court

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, who is also the MNA responsible for the region of Montreal, said rehabilitating contaminated soils will make it easier to go ahead with urban revitalization projects, including the creation of green spaces.

Despite having free rein on where to spend the money, Melançon made it clear Montreal would be held to the same standards as other municipalities, in terms of accountability and reporting on progress made.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
contaminated soil
Decontaminating soil
Environment
Isabelle Mélançon
Martin Coiteux
Pollution
Reclaiming land
Rehabilitating land
soil contamination
Sustainability
Valerie Plante

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News