Quebec election: Mont-Royal—Outremont results

The riding of Mont-Royal—Outremont is the result of a merger between two former ridings, Mount-Royal and Outremont. The division includes the Town of Mount-Royal and Montreal’s Outremont borough as well as sections of the following boroughs: Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Ville-Marie.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Anne-Marie Gagnon

Parti Québécois: Caroline Labelle

Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Arcand





Eve Torres

Liberal Pierre Arcand was the MNA for the now-defunct riding of Mont-Royal. He was also the Liberal’s minister responsible for government administration and ongoing program review.

Hélène David served as MNA for Outremont, but became a candidate in Marguerite-Bourgeoys after Outremont merged with Mont-Royal.

Québec Solidaire’s Eve Torres is the first veiled woman to run in a Quebec election.

History

Mont-Royal—Outremont is a new electoral district.

The merger caused an uproar in the affected communities, with residents as well as elected officials worried their votes would be diluted. Legal action was undertaken to sue the Director General of the Quebec Elections Commission and the commission itself over the merger.

Both former ridings were staunchly Liberal, with Liberals taking both divisions since the 1960s.