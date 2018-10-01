Quebec election: Mont-Royal—Outremont results
The riding of Mont-Royal—Outremont is the result of a merger between two former ridings, Mount-Royal and Outremont. The division includes the Town of Mount-Royal and Montreal’s Outremont borough as well as sections of the following boroughs: Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Ville-Marie.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Anne-Marie Gagnon
Parti Québécois: Caroline Labelle
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Arcand
Liberal Pierre Arcand was the MNA for the now-defunct riding of Mont-Royal. He was also the Liberal’s minister responsible for government administration and ongoing program review.
Hélène David served as MNA for Outremont, but became a candidate in Marguerite-Bourgeoys after Outremont merged with Mont-Royal.
Québec Solidaire’s Eve Torres is the first veiled woman to run in a Quebec election.
History
Mont-Royal—Outremont is a new electoral district.
The merger caused an uproar in the affected communities, with residents as well as elected officials worried their votes would be diluted. Legal action was undertaken to sue the Director General of the Quebec Elections Commission and the commission itself over the merger.
Both former ridings were staunchly Liberal, with Liberals taking both divisions since the 1960s.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.