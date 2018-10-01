Quebec election: Laurier-Dorion results

The riding of Laurier-Dorion is located in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. It is bordered by Highway 40, Papineau Avenue, Jean-Talon Street East and de l’Acadie Boulevard.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Langelier

Parti Québécois: Marie-Aline Vadius

Quebec Liberal Party: George Tsantrizos

Québec Solidaire: Andrés Fontecilla

There was no incumbent leading into the 2018 election as independent MNA Gerry Sklavounous chose not to run again.

Sklavounous was elected in 2007 as a Liberal and as held the riding since.

In 2016, he was embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations and was swiftly removed from the Liberal caucus. He then sat as an independent.

Andrès Fontecilla, Québec Solidaire’s former president, ran in the riding in three previous elections.

History

The Laurier-Dorion electoral division is the result of a merger of two former ridings — Montreal-Laurier and Montreal-Dorion. The new division was created in 1992.

The Laurier-Dorion riding is known for its multiculturalism. The immigrant population in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension accounts for 43 per cent of the total population.

Laurier-Dorion is a Liberal stronghold. The party has won all the elections since 1994, except in 2004, when the Parti Québécois came out victorious.