Quebec election: Laporte results

The riding of Laporte is located on the shores of the St. Lawrence River, across from downtown Montreal. It incorporates all of Saint-Lambert and portions of Brossard, as well as sections of the Longueuil boroughs of Greenfield Park, Saint-Hubert and Vieux-Longueuil.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec:  Jacinthe-Eve Arel
Parti Québécois: Annie Lessard
Quebec Liberal Party:  Nicole Ménard
Québec Solidaire: Claude Lefrançois

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Nicole Ménard.

Ménard, who was vice-president of the Bank of Montreal, made the jump to politics in 2007. She has been an MNA ever since.

History

The electoral division of La Porte was named in honour of Pierre Laporte.

Laporte was deputy premier of Quebec and minister of labour when he was kidnapped and killed by members of the Front de Libération du Québec during the 1970 October Crisis.

The riding has always voted red — except in 1976, when the Parti Québécois won the riding.

