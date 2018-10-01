Quebec election: La Prairie results
The riding of La Prairie is located south of Montreal in the Montérégie region and borders the St. Lawrence River. It includes the municipalities of La Prairie, Candiac, Delson and Saint-Philippe.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Christian Dubé
Parti Québécois: Cathy Lepage
Quebec Liberal Party: Richard Merlini
Québec Solidaire: Daniel Blouin
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Richard Merlini. He was first elected in 2014.
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate Dubé was a late addition to the party roster. He stepped in on Day 12 of the election campaign after Stéphane Le Bouyonnec, the party’s president and candidate, unexpectedly stepped down over an apparent conflict of interest.
History
The electoral division of La Prairie was created in 1829 and is named after the city.
The riding has changed hands in each of the three past elections. It has gone from the Parti Québécois to the CAQ and then the Liberals.
