Quebec election: Jean-Talon results

The riding of Jean-Talon is in Quebec’s Capitale-Nationale region and includes the Quebec City borough of Sainte-Foy-Sillery-Cap-Rouge.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Joëlle Boutin

Parti Québécois: Sylvain Barrette

Quebec Liberal Party: Sébastien Proulx

Québec Solidaire: Patrick Provost

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Sébastien Proulx. He was elected in a provincial byelection in 2015, in a seat left vacant by fellow party member Yves Bolduc.

Proulx was Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports as well as the minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region.

History

The electoral division of Jean-Talon, named after the first intendant of New France in the 1660s, was created in 1965.

The first election was held in 1966 and was won by Liberal candidate Henri Beaupré. Liberals have held on to Jean-Talon ever since.