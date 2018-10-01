Quebec election: Hull results

Hull is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec. It consists of part of the City of Gatineau.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Rachel Bourdon

Parti Québécois: Marysa Nadeau

Quebec Liberal Party: Maryse Gaudreault

Québec Solidaire: Benoit Renaud

Maryse Gaudreault, the incumbent, has been in power since she was elected in a 2008 byelection.

History

Hull was created in 1919. It is located west of the Rivière Gatineau and north of the Ottawa River.

A red tide has kept the western Quebec riding under the Liberals since 1981.