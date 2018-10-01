Quebec election: Hochelaga-Maisonneuve results
The riding of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve includes parts of the boroughs of Ville-Marie, the Plateau-Mont-Royal and Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, east of Rachel Street.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sarah Beaumier
Parti Québécois: Carole Poirier
Quebec Liberal Party: Julien Provencher-Proulx
Québec Solidaire: Alexandre Leduc
The incumbent heading into the 2018 elections was Parti Québécois’ Carole Poirier.
Poirier is seeking a fourth mandate in the riding, having served as the MNA for Hochelaga-Maisonneuve for 10 years.
She is currently the official opposition critic for primary and secondary education, among other files.
History
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve was established in 1988, created from the ridings of Maisonneuve and Sainte-Marie.
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve has been loyal to the Parti Québécois since its creation, giving its first mandate to Louise Harel.
Harel was the riding’s MNA for 18 years until she decided to run for municipal politics.
