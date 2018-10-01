Politics
Quebec election: Groulx results

Groulx is located in the Laurentians on Montreal’s north shore.

The riding consists of the cities of Sainte-Thérèse, Boisbriand and Rosemère.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Eric Girard
Parti Québécois: Jean-Philippe Meloche
Quebec Liberal Party: Sabrina Chartrand
Québec Solidaire: Fabien Torres

Claude Surprenant, the outgoing independent MNA, took office in 2014 under the CAQ banner.

He was kicked out of the party’s caucus over expense claims in January 2017.

In May, he announced he would not run in the 2018 provincial election.

History

Groulx was created in 1980. The riding has swung from one party to the next over the years.

It has been represented by the CAQ, the Quebec Liberals, the Action Démocratique du Québec and the PQ.

