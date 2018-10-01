Quebec election: Granby results
Granby is located in the Montérégie region of Quebec. It is comprised of the City of Granby.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: François Bonnardel
Parti Québécois: Chantal Beauchemin
Quebec Liberal Party: Lyne Laverdure
Québec Solidaire: Anne-Sophie Legault
François Bonnardel, the incumbent, jumped into provincial politics under the Action Démocratique du Québec banner in 2007 in the riding of Shefford.
After he joined the CAQ and following electoral map changes, he has represented the riding of Granby since 2012.
History
Granby was established in 2011. It was formed from the former Shefford riding, which was created in 1829.
The newly-created riding has, so far, only been represented by the CAQ.
