‘Mary Poppins Returns’ trailer: Emily Blunt takes over for Julie Andrews in sequel

The trailer for Mary Poppins Returns has more than a spoonful of sugar — it’s chock-full of sweetness.

Emily Blunt has some pretty huge shoes to fill, taking over the titular role from icon Julie Andrews, but she manages to convey the magic of the original musical fantasy in this first trailer.

Set in London, England, 25 years after Mary Poppins, the sequel features Poppins returning to the new generation of the Banks family after they experience a loss. Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) has three children: Annabel, Georgie and John.

“You seem hardly to have aged at all,” Michael Banks says to Poppins in the trailer.

“Really? One never discusses a woman’s age, Michael,” she wryly retorts. “Would have hoped I taught you better.”

Michael’s sister, Jane (Emily Mortimer), seems just as thrilled with the return of Mary Poppins.

Other cast members include Meryl Streep as Topsy, Mary’s eccentric cousin, Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Mary’s friend Jack, and 92-year-old Dick Van Dyke as Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank.

Set for a Christmastime release, Mary Poppins Returns is one of few family-fare films hitting theatres during the holiday season.

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ is in theatres across Canada on Dec. 19.