Quebec election: Brome-Missisquoi results
Brome-Missisquoi is a riding in the Montérégie region, along the United States border.
The riding consists of several municipalities, including Farnham, Bromont, Cowansville, Lac-Brome and Sutton.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Charest
Parti Québécois: Andréanne Larouche
Quebec Liberal Party: Ingrid Marini
Québec Solidaire: Alexandre Legault
Pierre Paradis, the outgoing Liberal MNA, is not seeking re-election after nearly 38 years in politics.
He has held the riding since 1980, when he was first elected during a byelection.
History
The riding was created in 1972 from the division of Brome and parts of the Missisquoi and Shefford ridings.
Brome-Missisquoi is a Liberal stronghold.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.