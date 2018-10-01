Politics
October 1, 2018 2:23 am

Quebec election: Brome-Missisquoi results

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Brome-Missisquoi is a riding in the Montérégie region, along the United States border.

The riding consists of several municipalities, including Farnham, Bromont, Cowansville, Lac-Brome and Sutton.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Charest
Parti Québécois: Andréanne Larouche
Quebec Liberal Party: Ingrid Marini
Québec Solidaire: Alexandre Legault

Pierre Paradis, the outgoing Liberal MNA, is not seeking re-election after nearly 38 years in politics.

He has held the riding since 1980, when he was first elected during a byelection.

History

The riding was created in 1972 from the division of Brome and parts of the Missisquoi and Shefford ridings.

Brome-Missisquoi is a Liberal stronghold.

