Quebec election: Abitibi-Ouest results

The riding of Abitibi-Ouest, which borders on Ontario, is located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

It includes the areas of Amos, Barraute and Roquemaure.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Blais

Parti Québécois: Sylvain Vachon

Quebec Liberal Party: Martin Veilleux

Québec Solidaire: Rose Marquis

PQ incumbent François Gendron, who has represented Abitibi-Ouest since the era of René Lévesque, is not seeking re-election.

History

Abitibi-Ouest was created in 1944 when the riding of Abitibi was officially split into two.

The riding has been a Parti Québécois stronghold since the party came to power and it has been held by outgoing politician François Gendron since 1976.

After Gendron was elected under the PQ led by René Lévesque, he served the riding until 2018, when he announced he was leaving the political sphere.