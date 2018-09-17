Bill Kelly: Why Bernier’s People’s Party worries Conservatives

Andrew Scheer and the Conservative brass are saying what you might expect them to say, that Maxime Bernier‘s People’s Party of Canada poses no threat to them heading into next year’s election. But don’t kid yourself; they’re concerned.

Bernier’s extreme views on immigration and diversity and supply management were rejected by the Conservatives when they selected Scheer over Bernier. But they did so under the assumption that those who supported those radical views would still vote Conservative because they really had no other viable choice.

But Bernier’s People’s Party gives them another option and better reflects those extreme viewpoints.

No one expects Bernier’s party to win any seats, but if they can attract even a small percentage of the right-wing vote in key ridings, it would split the conservative vote and allow the Liberals to walk up the middle.

Don’t forget that splitting the right-wing vote between the Conservatives and the Reform Party back in the ’90s was a key factor in Jean Chretien’s consecutive majority governments.

That’s why Scheer and the Conservatives have good reason to be concerned.

History shows that when the conservative vote is split, the Liberals win and, after a rocky political year, Justin Trudeau is hoping that history repeats itself.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML