Another bear sighting in southwest Calgary

Alberta Fish and Wildlife employees were on scene near Weaselhead Flats on Sunday after multiple reports of black bear sightings.

Calgary police said they received calls that a bear was near the southwest neigbourhood of Oakridge and was heading towards the water.

Police said members were unable to locate the animal.

Officers said the bear displayed “indifferent behaviour” to the presence of humans but added that people in the area shouldn’t linger.

On Friday, Fish and Wildlife lifted its closure at Glenmore Landing after several bear sightings. The bear did not enter the trap, which was later removed.