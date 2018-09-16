UBC Okanagan Heat soccer teams score a win and a tie

The men’s and women’s UBC Okanagan Heat soccer teams are both on the road in Alberta, where they earned a win and a tie this weekend.

The women’s team spit their outings against Mount Royal and U of A.

On Saturday, the women’s team beat the Mount Royal Cougars in Calgary, 2-1. Jessica Ambrosio and Kylee Walker both scored for the Heat in the first half, while Mount Royal battled back in the second half, scoring a goal in the 58th minute. However, the Heat held the Cougars to one point to win the game.

“The first half we started off pretty well. In the second half, the Cougars came out and put us under pressure and showed some really good stuff themselves,” said Heat coach Craig Smith.

The women were back on the pitch on Sunday against the University of Alberta. The Heat lost 0-3, after Alberta scored three unanswered goals in the first half.

Meanwhile, the men’s game against the Lethbridge Pronghorns on Saturday wasn’t decided until the 90th minute, when the Heat’s captain Hamish Walde scored the team’s only goal in extra time to tie up the game. The final score was 1-1.

The men are in Calgary on Sunday facing Mount Royal. That game is underway, with the Heat trailing.