September 16, 2018 12:12 pm

Stunning video captures triple whale breaching off coast of Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Ocean Explorations Zodiac Whale Cruises took some lucky passengers on an extraordinary whale tour off the coast of Nova Scotia on Aug. 17.

A video capturing the incredible moment three humpback whales breached in tandem off the coast of Nova Scotia has gone viral — giving the world a glimpse at the large animals at play.

The video, captured on Aug. 17, was taken by Edmond Giroux, a passenger aboard a whale tour by Ocean Explorations Zodiac Whale Cruises off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Giroux’s video shows three whales that had surfaced near the boat before all three dive down beneath the waves.

The video continues as the three whales launch themselves one by one into the air, causing passengers to squeal in delight.

The tour operators explained in a Facebook post that the three whales were “logging” alongside the boat for several minutes before they decided to “take off.”

