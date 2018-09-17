RMC Reunion weekend features annual ‘Badging Ceremony’

The first couple of months for nearly 240 first-year cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston were tough, but on Saturday it all paid off when they were officially welcomed with a ceremonial badging parade.

For the past couple of months, the cadets went through extensive selection, screening, basic officer training, and even an obstacle course.

It all led up to the ceremonial badging parade during the college’s “Reunion” weekend, when members of the “Old Brigade” — alumni who graduated more than 50 years ago — performed the badging ceremony. Receiving the cap badge is a tradition that recognizes the cadet’s completion of the orientation period and admission to the institution.

Bruce McAlpine, president of the RMC Club of Canada, told those on hand what makes the school so special.

“First and foremost, the Canadian military colleges are the only institutions of higher learning in Canada that emphasize the four pillars of personal development of academics, military leadership, physical fitness and bilingualism.”

The annual weekend attracts hundreds of ex-cadets from all over the world, the pageantry is for them as well as the first-year cadets.

Kingston native Alyssa Kane was among the cadets who “got badged” on Saturday. She said it was a special day because she has always wanted to attend RMC.

“Everybody here is a fit individual, everybody here is smart, everybody here deserves to be here and works hard everyday to be here. And I just wanted a place that will continually challenge me.”

Alyssa’s twin sister Jenna was also welcomed to cadet wing. Both attended LaSalle Secondary School in Kingston.

