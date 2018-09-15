Junior combine provides Montreal NBA hopefuls with skills and dreams

Some 50 hopefuls, ages 14 and under, took to the court of Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf Saturday for a chance to hone their skills in front of coaches who are trying to get them to the next level.

I attended the Jr. NBA Combine today at Collège Brebeuf. The top 50 prospects — girls and boys — gathered in the gym to be measured, tested and coached. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/fapXU2EcHB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 15, 2018

“For some reason, we peak somewhere around the age of 15 or 16,” said Team Quebec coach Nathan Grant. “But the talent is there. If we push our guys hard enough, they’ll stand out for sure.”

Perhaps no one knows the challenges of making in the NBA better than this guy — Muggsy Bogues. I've met other NBA players in the past — he is the only one I have ever been taller than. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/VIk21hBWlB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 15, 2018

Much of Montreal’s status as a growing basketball hot spot has its roots in immigration. Cardy Jean, for instance, is a 14-year-old prospect who was born in the United States to Haitian parents fleeing the earthquake.

Cardy Jean is a good example of what makes Montreal increasingly full of b-ball talent — migration. He was born in New Jersey, came to Canada when his Haitian mom's TPS ran out in the states. Now top 25 prospect in Montreal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0iy8UGYnka — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 15, 2018

Girls are also increasingly turning to the game in Montreal, coaches said.

“You’re seeing more female role models,” said Alyssa Thomas, a WNBA player for the Connecticut Sun. “It’s come a long way.”

Schools in the NCAA have taken notice, too, on both the men’s and women’s sides. Duke University played McGill University in an exhibition earlier this year.

“A lot of Americans right now recognize there’s a lot of talent in Canada,” said Renaldo Maignan, who coaches Quebec youth under 15 years of age.