September 15, 2018 5:13 pm

In photos: Open Cockpit Day at Reynolds-Alberta Museum

By

Open Cockpit Day at Reynolds-Alberta Museum


Hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity to climb into some of Alberta’s most historic planes Saturday at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum.

Open Cockpit Day is one of the biggest draws for the museum in Wetaskiwin, Alta., each year.

pit2

pit10

pit8

pit9

pit7


pit5

pit6

pit4

pit3

pit1



“This is our fourth annual (event),” Zena Conlin, event co-ordinator for the museum, said.

“It’s by far our largest event of the year and our most popular day.”

Museum staff and volunteers were on hand to explain the different aircraft and help patrons get a first-hand look at what it might have been like to pilot these antique planes.

“You can actually get in them, pull the levers, push buttons; it’s a really cool experience,” said Conlin.

Conlin said the fighter jets seemed to draw the biggest crowds.

The museum was expecting about 800 people to take in the exhibit on Saturday.

