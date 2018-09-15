Weather
September 15, 2018 4:43 pm

Early start to winter got you feeling down? Environment Canada says there’s still hope for Alberta

By

Snow in Edmonton on Sept. 13, 2018.

Global News
After days of dealing with wet snow and flurries, many Albertans are finding it hard to just keep rolling with the punches.

The early start to winter blanketed much of Alberta earlier this week and hasn’t stopped.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday, saying a cool air mass would invade much of Alberta this week, “bringing with it weather that is decidedly more like winter than summer.”

That statement was later upgraded to include a snowfall warning for parts of northern Alberta.

“It’s not the type of pattern that we get every September but it is part of the climatology,” meteorologist Dan Kulak with Environment Canada said. “We do get snow in Alberta in many locations in this month. It is a periodic thing that every few years we get into a situation like this!”

Slave Lake Dawneen Lyne Ball 3

Snow in Slave Lake, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Dawneen Lyne Ball
stephanie walker sep 12 gp

Snow in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Stephanie Walker
Gift Lake Allan Lamouche

Snow in Gift Lake, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Allan Lamouche
Alta Snow 20171102

FILE: Skye, and Arabian cross, stands in a snow covered pasture as snow falls near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The good news is the forecast for the end of the month may finally give us a taste of the fall we’re all craving.

“Summer, I think, is certainly behind us,” Kulak added. “That doesn’t mean we’re not going to get some more warmer weather. Through the second half of September and into October, we can have some really nice fall-like days.”

And the forecast is looking promising for those who like a milder winter.

“The forecast we have for the winter for much of western Canada is suggesting milder and dryer than normal thanks to a developing El Niño, which is that warm pool of water off the coast of South America that is modifying weather patterns around the world,” Kulak added.

“That said you can still expect some colder days and some snowy days because we can never escape it altogether.”

