What’s all the buzz about? Pointe-Claire inaugurates bee garden

A new bee garden was inaugurated Saturday at Pointe-Claire’s Terra-Cotta Nature Park.

Filled with plants that produce nectar and pollen, the city says the bee garden plays a vital role for pollinating insects.

“We need bees to pollinate, we need bees for food – if you don’t pollinate the vegetable plants, you won’t have any fruit or vegetables,” said Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere.

“It’s also an educational thing where we can get kids interested and involved, the adults involved, to know how important bees are in our society.”

Several activities and interactive booths were also on site, including honey and insect tastings, as well as educational workshops on bees.

The city hopes the initiative will serve as a way to educate residents on the importance of bees.

“We have already four beehives on top of the library which is nearby, so it’s part of our sustainable development program to help the environment.”

“Bees are becoming endangered species and we need to protect them,” said Belvedere.”

