Members of the public help nab two impaired drivers in Pictou County  

A man and a woman were arrested in Plymouth, N.S., Friday night after they were allegedly drinking and driving.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a complaint just before midnight of two impaired drivers in a parking lot.

Officers arrived to find open alcohol in one of the vehicles, and later determined both drivers were under the influence.

A 47-year-old man from Kenzieville was arrested and charged with refusal to provide a breath sample and operating an unregistered vehicle.

A 31-year-old woman from Abercrombie was arrested and charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.