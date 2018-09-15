Members of the public help nab two impaired drivers in Pictou County
A man and a woman were arrested in Plymouth, N.S., Friday night after they were allegedly drinking and driving.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a complaint just before midnight of two impaired drivers in a parking lot.
Officers arrived to find open alcohol in one of the vehicles, and later determined both drivers were under the influence.
A 47-year-old man from Kenzieville was arrested and charged with refusal to provide a breath sample and operating an unregistered vehicle.
A 31-year-old woman from Abercrombie was arrested and charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.
