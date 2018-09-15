Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court pick, denies sexual misconduct allegation

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct from when he was in high school.

He is seeking to defuse a potential threat to his confirmation as a handful of key senators remained silent on whether they would vote for him.

Coverage of Brett Kavanaugh on Globalnews.ca:

In a statement released by the White House Friday, Kavanaugh said: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Senate Republicans insist Kavanaugh’s confirmation remains on track.

READ MORE: Brett Kavanaugh is the focus of a letter relating to ‘possible sexual misconduct’ — reports

But the allegation has inflamed an already intense political battle over President Donald Trump’s nominee.