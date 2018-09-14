Mom whose daughter was killed by MS-13 gang members dies after car hits her at the girl’s memorial

A New York woman who was recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union after her daughter was killed by MS-13 gang members has been struck and killed by a car at her daughter’s memorial.

Congressman Peter King says Evelyn Rodriguez of Long Island was hit Friday evening, about an hour before a planned memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, in Brentwood.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Police Department did not immediately provide details about the crash.

Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend, Nisa Mickens, were killed in the Long Island neighbourhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence.

The gang is blamed for dozens of killings on Long Island since 2016. Trump has blamed the violence on lax immigration policies.