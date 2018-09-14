Woman charged in Alberta hotel dog seizure denied bail

A woman charged after eight dogs were seized from a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta., has been denied bail after being granted release twice before.

Karin Adams, 46, was first charged on July 19 with impersonating a peace officer and interfering with property under $5,000 in relation to the Innisfail dog seizure. She was granted bail the same day.

Adams was later charged again with a number of offences: intimidation by following on a highway, criminal harassment and breach of recognizance.

She was granted bail on those charges on Aug. 1.

After being arrested a third time on four counts of breaching recognizance, according to court documents, Adams applied again for bail but was denied on Sept. 6.

