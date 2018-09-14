5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 14, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
1 – Agassiz Fall Fair & Corn Festival
September 14 & 15
Agassiz Fairgrounds
Agassizfallfair.com
2 – YVR Food Fest – Market Mexico
September 15
Robson Square Downtown Vancouver
Yvrfoodfest.com
3 – Bike the Night
September 15 6PM
Pre-party and Start Location: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Bikehub.ca
4 – River District Drive-In Nights
Saturdays September 15 – October 27
North Fraser Way and Boundary Road, Vancouver
Riverdistrict.ca
5 – Terry Fox Run
September 16 8AM
Various locations throughout BC
Vancouver: Stanley Park
Terryfox.org
