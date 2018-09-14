Premier Scott Moe to promote Saskatchewan trade in China

Premier Scott Moe leaves Sept. 15 for a trade mission to China to explore further trade opportunities between Saskatchewan and China.

Officials hope to showcase the province’s strong, sustainable food, fuel and fertilizer sectors during the trip.

The week-long mission involves meetings, events and speaking appearances with government officials and business leaders from the potash, agriculture, resource and carbon capture and storage sectors.

Moe announced the news via Twitter on Friday.

Saskatchewan’s trade & investment relationship with China is very important to our provincial economy. This coming week, I’ll be headed to China to promote SK strength in food & energy sectors, and help expand our export markets further with one of our largest trading partners. pic.twitter.com/xMml990aac — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 14, 2018

This will be Moe’s first trade mission to an Asian market. He will be joined by a Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) delegation of more than 20 representatives from Saskatchewan’s agriculture, agri-value, manufacturing and ag-biotech sectors, including industry associations.

“China’s most important trade and import needs align very closely with Saskatchewan’s most significant export sectors – namely food, fuel and fertilizer,” Moe said.

“Strengthening our province’s relationship with markets like China helps keep our economy strong, diverse and growing. I am committed to getting Saskatchewan’s high-quality goods and resources out into the global market, strengthening and building trade partnerships around the world, and building a better, brighter future for our global community as a result.”

The mission aims to improve market access for Saskatchewan exports to China; to highlight Saskatchewan’s attractive investment climate; and to promote Saskatchewan’s global leadership in carbon capture utilization and storage.

In 2017, Saskatchewan exported more than $3.5 billion in goods to China.

These exports have grown by 33 per cent since 2013. Saskatchewan was the largest agri-food exporter to China in 2017 with $2.8 billion in sales.

China has invested more than $1 billion in Saskatchewan over the last ten years, and the province’s trade relationship with China has created nearly 14,000 jobs.

“With goods from Saskatchewan being exported to more than 150 countries, access to large and growing markets like China are the lifeblood of our economy,” Moe said.

“Our government understands the value of supporting Saskatchewan businesses in one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia and places a high priority on continuing to develop and diversify these market connections.”

