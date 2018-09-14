City exploring options for Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building

A Saskatoon city committee is considering options for the Farmers’ Market building, including searching for a new tenant.

The committee is being asked to approve a request for proposal (RFP) so they can seek a tenant who will develop a six-day-a-week public and farmers’ market and come closer to the city’s vision for the space.

“The original concept plan for River Landing outlined ambitious dreams for this space and the City wants to determine if we can move closer to realizing them with increased market days and activity in the building,” said Brenda Wallace, the city’s director of environmental and corporate initiatives.

“Through an RFP, we’re hoping to make it very clear what the expectations and hopes are for the building and to identify an entity best-positioned to bring a vibrant market to our residents and visitors.”

The current lease on the building is up for renewal in the spring of 2019 and talks have taken place between the city and Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-operative, the current tenant of the building.

Although the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-operative has submitted a business plan, Wallace said it will not achieve the city’s vision for the space.

“It’s been ten years since the Farmers’ Market Building was converted from an electrical utility building,” Wallace said.

“Saskatoon, its food scene, and the River Landing precinct, has undergone vast changes in that time.”

The current lease and operating agreement expires May 2019.