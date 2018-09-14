Woman hit by SUV, then by pick-up truck at St. Anne’s Road intersection

Winnipeg police are looking for a truck that may have narrowly missed a pedestrian before she was hit by two vehicles Thursday.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was at the intersection of St. Anne’s Road and Aldgate Road Thursday at about 6:50 a.m. when she was hit by two vehicles, first an SUV and then a pick-up truck, both heading northbound on St. Anne’s Road.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and remains in hospital, said police.

Several cars were in the area when she was hit, and police say they are hoping to speak to more witnesses.

“Notably, investigators believe the occupants of a white pick-up truck may have seen or narrowly missed the victim just prior to the collision and would like to speak with them.”

The Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

