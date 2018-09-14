Woman hit by SUV, then by pick-up truck at St. Anne’s Road intersection
Winnipeg police are looking for a truck that may have narrowly missed a pedestrian before she was hit by two vehicles Thursday.
Police said a 21-year-old woman was at the intersection of St. Anne’s Road and Aldgate Road Thursday at about 6:50 a.m. when she was hit by two vehicles, first an SUV and then a pick-up truck, both heading northbound on St. Anne’s Road.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and remains in hospital, said police.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police identify suspects after man dragged by stolen car
Several cars were in the area when she was hit, and police say they are hoping to speak to more witnesses.
“Notably, investigators believe the occupants of a white pick-up truck may have seen or narrowly missed the victim just prior to the collision and would like to speak with them.”
The Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: Winnipeg police officer dragged by stolen truck
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.