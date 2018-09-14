Politics
September 14, 2018 12:52 pm

Liberals tout plan to draw New Brunswickers back, retain young people

By Staff The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick Liberals are touting their party's plan to retain young people and draw expatriates back to the province. New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and wife Karine Lavoie, second from right, are greeted by candidates after arriving at a campaign stop in Fredericton on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West

A A

New Brunswick Liberals are touting their party’s plan to retain young people and draw expatriates back to the province.

Premier Brian Gallant says the Liberals would expand programs that offer free tuition at public post-secondary institutions and free childcare for low-income families.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

The party says if re-elected Sept. 24, it would also create a “reverse headhunting” service to provide Canadians and New Brunswickers living outside the province a one-stop shop to help them find a job and move to New Brunswick.

WATCH: NB Election 2018: Saint John Harbour up for grabs

The new service would help arrange interviews, look for housing, identify childcare options and find a job for their partner.

READ MORE: Observers see debate bombshell by New Brunswick Tory leader as move of desperation

Meanwhile, the Progressive Conservatives are committing to gradually eliminating the double tax on non-owner occupied properties.

Leader Blaine Higgs says the tax, which doubles the tax rate on buildings that are not owner-occupied, is unfair and discourages investment in New Brunswick.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News