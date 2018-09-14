Arrest made in Albert Street convenience store robbery in Lindsay

City of Kawartha Lakes Police have arrested one suspect and have identified a second following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lindsay a week ago.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, two suspects approached a store on Albert Street South. Police say one suspect entered the store and brandished a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk, police said.

Police say the second suspect remained outside the store.

Both suspects fled on foot.

Police say on Thursday, one suspect was arrested.

Ashley Christine Young, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to comment an indictable offence and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service have also identified the second person responsible for this robbery,” police said. “The arrest of the second suspect is pending, however, this person does not pose any threat to the safety of the public at this time.”

On Tuesday, police made an arrest in another convenience store robbery on William Street on Saturday.