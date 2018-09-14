City of Kawartha Lakes angler fined for ice fishing and driving offences

A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been fined for fishing and snowmobile-related offences in February.

In provincial court in Whitby on Wednesday, Paul Kingston of Janetville pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for possessing a void fishing licence and $1,000 for driving a motorized snow vehicle while his driver’s licence was under suspension. He was also convicted of operating a motorized snow vehicle without insurance and received a suspended sentence.

Court heard that on Feb. 9, a conservation officer on patrol on Lake Scugog encountered Kingston fishing inside an ice hut.

“During the inspection, Kingston produced a new 2018 fishing licence and an expired 2017 fishing licence,” the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said.

An investigation revealed that Kingston was prohibited by court order from fishing in Ontario, and that he had fraudulently obtained the licences. The officer also discovered Kingston had been operating an uninsured snowmobile while his driver’s licence was suspended.

The court took into consideration Kingston’s previous convictions for fishing offences in determining his penalty, the MNRF stated.