September 14, 2018 6:52 am

Hamilton police investigating after man fatally shot in Ancaster

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Hamilton on Sept. 13, 2018.

Andrew Collins
The homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Ancaster late Thursday evening.

Hamilton police responded to a call just after 10 p.m. at a residence on Sunflower Crescent near the area of Scenic Drive and Mohawk Road.

Officers arrived on location and found a male victim. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Police have not yet released any information about the motive of the shooting or possible suspects.

