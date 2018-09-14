Hamilton police investigating after man fatally shot in Ancaster

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Ancaster late Thursday evening.
Hamilton police responded to a call just after 10 p.m. at a residence on Sunflower Crescent near the area of Scenic Drive and Mohawk Road.
Officers arrived on location and found a male victim. He was pronounced dead on scene.
