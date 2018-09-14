Hamilton police investigating after man fatally shot in Ancaster

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Ancaster late Thursday evening.

Hamilton police responded to a call just after 10 p.m. at a residence on Sunflower Crescent near the area of Scenic Drive and Mohawk Road.

Officers arrived on location and found a male victim. He was pronounced dead on scene.

READ MORE: Hamilton shootings are on pace to decline slightly in 2018

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police have not yet released any information about the motive of the shooting or possible suspects.

.@HamiltonPolice homicide unit has taken carriage of overnight shooting death on Sunflower Crescent in Ancaster. Police say investigators will remain on scene for the majority of the day. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/MiM7N2CAMg — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 14, 2018