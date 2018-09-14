Crime
Toronto van attack suspect to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press

(May 10, 2018): Boris Bytensky, the lawyer for Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian, says the court has not described the deadly incident as "terrorism".

TORONTO – The man accused of driving a van down a busy Toronto street, killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others, is expected to appear in court today.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Police allege Minassian drove a rental van down the sidewalks and mowed down people in his path.

Const. Ken Lam confronted Minassian immediately after the van attack and arrested him without incident.

Minassian appeared in court by video in early May when the Crown and his lawyer agreed to adjourn until September due to the large volume of disclosure involved in the case.

Police said shortly after the attack that they hadn’t identified a motive, but the evidence didn’t meet the threshold for terrorism charges.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

