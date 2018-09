Toronto van attack suspect to appear in court

TORONTO – The man accused of driving a van down a busy Toronto street, killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others, is expected to appear in court today.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Police allege Minassian drove a rental van down the sidewalks and mowed down people in his path.

Const. Ken Lam confronted Minassian immediately after the van attack and arrested him without incident.

Minassian appeared in court by video in early May when the Crown and his lawyer agreed to adjourn until September due to the large volume of disclosure involved in the case.

Police said shortly after the attack that they hadn’t identified a motive, but the evidence didn’t meet the threshold for terrorism charges.