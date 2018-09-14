Motorcyclist killed in collision on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say a 36-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Police said the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes near Bayview Avenue in North York.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and later succumbed to his injuries.

The stretch of highway was closed overnight for the investigation but reopened early Friday morning.

Fatal motorcycle collision: A 36 year man is dead after colliding with another vehicle on #Hwy401 WB west of Bayview Ave last night at 10:40pm.#OPP investigating — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 14, 2018