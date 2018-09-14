Motorcyclist killed in collision on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say a 36-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Police said the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes near Bayview Avenue in North York.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and later succumbed to his injuries.
The stretch of highway was closed overnight for the investigation but reopened early Friday morning.
