September 13, 2018 10:45 pm
Updated: September 13, 2018 11:13 pm

Government memo says Ontario Legislature will sit for rare weekend session

By Queen’s Park Bureau Chief  Global News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A memo obtained by Global News and sent to Ontario MPP’s reveals the Legislature will sit for a rare weekend session this Saturday.

The move comes amid controversy over the introduction of Bill 31, Efficient Local Government Act 2018 which invokes the notwithstanding clause to slash the size of Toronto City Council.

The memo, marked “strictly confidential,” states, “The House will be returning on Saturday, September 15th starting at 1:00pm and will sit for part of the afternoon. The House may also have to sit on subsequent days prior to the Plowing Match.”

The decision to have MPP’s return on a weekend comes on the same day that Toronto City Council voted to challenge the newly-amended bill in court.

The memo also states that “members will need to adjust their schedules in order to be at the Legislature this weekend and for Monday.

Additional communications from the Whips office will be forthcoming.”

