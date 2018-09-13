Interchange at Hwy. 59 and Perimeter to open Saturday, says province

It’s been three long years so far, but the province says the construction at Hwy. 59 and the north Perimeter will soon be complete.

The new interchange will open in stages, said the province Thursday.

Construction began in the fall of 2015 on the $250-million project.

About 70,000 vehicles a day pass through the intersection, which the province says is the highest-traffic rural intersection in Manitoba.

The initial stage is set to open on Saturday at 3 a.m. and will allow traffic coming through the north Perimeter and Hwy. 59 into the interchange.

Eleven bridges make up the interchange, and eight of the 11 are expected to open Saturday.

The remaining bridges are scheduled to open by Oct. 31. Lagimodiere Boulevard heading in both directions will now be six lanes total.

