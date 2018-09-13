NDP’s Andrea Horwath criticized for mixing politics with Humboldt tragedy

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is facing online backlash for mixing Ontario politics with the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

On Wednesday night, Horwath tweeted “Ford chaos in Ontario notwithstanding, my heart is in Humbolt with so many other Canadians from across our country.”

However, it immediately caused several people to respond to the Hamilton Centre MPP with harsh criticism, with some calling the comment “gross”, “tasteless” and “disrespectful.”

Humboldt was also misspelled in the tweet, which has since been deleted.

There weren't really any good 9/11 brand tweets to mock this year so thank you Andrea Horwath's social media team for spelling Humboldt wrong and invoking Ontario politics alongside this tragedy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/rgnrAbdreq — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) September 13, 2018

File under: tone deaf / fake compassion political tweets of the year. #onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/d919APOg38 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) September 13, 2018

@AndreaHorwath, are you so incredibly insensitive AND stupid to relate the 2 incidents for cheap partisan politics??? What kind of ethics did your parents raise you with? You ignorant callous fool! https://t.co/lLLojCBqfk — Leonard Roxon (@LeonardRoxon) September 13, 2018