NDP’s Andrea Horwath criticized for mixing politics with Humboldt tragedy

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is facing online backlash for mixing Ontario politics with the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.
READ MORE: Horwath slams Ford’s decision to invoke notwithstanding clause
On Wednesday night, Horwath tweeted “Ford chaos in Ontario notwithstanding, my heart is in Humbolt with so many other Canadians from across our country.”
However, it immediately caused several people to respond to the Hamilton Centre MPP with harsh criticism, with some calling the comment “gross”, “tasteless” and “disrespectful.”
READ MORE: Andrea Horwath announces NDP critic roles ‘to tackle real needs and concerns of Ontarians’
Humboldt was also misspelled in the tweet, which has since been deleted.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.