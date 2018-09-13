Canada
NDP’s Andrea Horwath criticized for mixing politics with Humboldt tragedy

NDP leader accused of mixing politics with Humboldt tragedy.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is facing online backlash for mixing Ontario politics with the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

On Wednesday night, Horwath tweeted “Ford chaos in Ontario notwithstanding, my heart is in Humbolt with so many other Canadians from across our country.”

However, it immediately caused several people to respond to the Hamilton Centre MPP with harsh criticism, with some calling the comment “gross”, “tasteless” and “disrespectful.”

Humboldt was also misspelled in the tweet, which has since been deleted.

