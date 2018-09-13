58% of 2018 Saskatchewan crop now harvested

Farmers across Saskatchewan continue to make good progress with the 2018 harvest.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday 58 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, with 28 per cent swathed or straight-cut.

The five-year average for this time of year is 37 per cent combined.

Regionally, 82 per cent of the crop is combined in the southwest, and 77 per cent in the southeast, while in central regions it varies from 49 to 53 per cent.

Between 16 and 27 per cent is combined in northern regions.

Seventy-three per cent of the durum crop is combined, with 60 per cent estimated grade 1CW, 34 per cent grade 2CW, and six per cent grade 3CW.

The majority of the lentil crop is in the bin and 46 per cent is estimated grade 1 CAN, while 49 per cent and five per cent is predicted to fall in the 2 CAN and 3 CAN category, respectively.

As for peas, 50 per cent is estimated 1 CAN grade, with 46 per cent grade 2 CAN and four per cent grade 3 CAN.

Crop damage in the past week was mainly caused by frost, with damage varying depending on the maturity of the crop and the degree of freezing temperatures.

Rain towards the end of the week affected field operations, mainly in the eastern and northern regions, but did little to alleviate dry field conditions.

Crop land topsoil conditions are reported as 25 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and 35 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated as 20 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short, and 48 per cent very short.