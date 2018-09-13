1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Foldens Line involving motorcycle and SUV

A male driver seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash along Foldens Line near Ingersoll, Ont. Thursday has died of their injuries, provincial police said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Foldens Line and Karn Road in the Township of South-West Oxford around 10 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and a four-door SUV, police said.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The adult male driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Few other details have been released, including the identity of the deceased.

As a result of the collision, police say Foldens Line remains closed from Beachville Road to Hwy. 401, and Karn Road is closed from Plank Line to West Hill Line.

In addition, police say the eastbound and westbound off-ramps of Hwy. 401 at Foldens Line are also closed.

The collision remains under investigation.