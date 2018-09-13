2 men charged with resisting arrest, assaulting officers: London police

London police say two men are facing charges, including escaping custody and assaulting police officers, after two incidents in the area of Hamilton and Trafalgar in the last two days.

According to police, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday an officer stopped a vehicle on Major Street near Hume Street.

Investigators say the licence plates of the vehicle were seized. Police say threats were later made towards the officer.

Just after midnight the next day, officers went to a home on Hume Street as they tried to locate the man who allegedly made the threats.

During the arrest, police allege the suspect resisted and assaulted one of the officers by punching him repeatedly in the face.

Investigators say another man in the home got involved and a second officer was assaulted.

As a result of the investigation, two London men, age 34 and 66, have each been charged with several offences including assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The two officers sustained minor injuries.