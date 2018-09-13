Trending
Drone captures stunning footage of Australia’s ‘Pink Lake’

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News
A travel blogger captured stunning drone footage of Australia’s famed “Pink Lake,” showcasing the body of water’s unique, bubblegum-like colour.

Shelley Tonkin captured the remarkable footage of the saltwater lake, officially known as Hutt Lagoon, during a recent visit to the country’s western coast.

The lake is a popular tourist attraction that lies in Port Gregory, a small fishing village on Australia’s Coral Coast.

The lagoon is known for its cotton candy hue, created by the presence of carotene-producing algae and the high level of salt in the water.

According to Tourism Australia, depending on the time of day, season and cloud cover, the lake changes through a spectrum of reds, pinks and purples. The best time of day to visit the lagoon is mid-morning and at sundown on a clear day.

Australia is also home to another pink lake known as Lake Hillier. Located on Middle Island, off the country’s southwestern coast, the 600-metre wide body of water lies just metres from the ocean, providing a stark contrast between the deep blue sea and the strawberry lake.

Tourism Australia notes that it’s unclear as to why the lake’s water is a permanent pink hue (you can bottle the water and it will remain the same pinkish hue). It’s believed to be caused by the high salinity of the water and the presence of salt-loving algae, similar to Hutt Lagoon.

