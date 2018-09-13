Drone captures stunning footage of Australia’s ‘Pink Lake’

A travel blogger captured stunning drone footage of Australia’s famed “Pink Lake,” showcasing the body of water’s unique, bubblegum-like colour.
Shelley Tonkin captured the remarkable footage of the saltwater lake, officially known as Hutt Lagoon, during a recent visit to the country’s western coast.
Western Australia has a number of pink lakes but Hutt Lagoon, just an hour north of Geraldton would have to be the easiest to get to and bonus, you get all sorts of colours in this lake!
The lake is a popular tourist attraction that lies in Port Gregory, a small fishing village on Australia’s Coral Coast.
The lagoon is known for its cotton candy hue, created by the presence of carotene-producing algae and the high level of salt in the water.
According to Tourism Australia, depending on the time of day, season and cloud cover, the lake changes through a spectrum of reds, pinks and purples. The best time of day to visit the lagoon is mid-morning and at sundown on a clear day.
Australia is also home to another pink lake known as Lake Hillier. Located on Middle Island, off the country’s southwestern coast, the 600-metre wide body of water lies just metres from the ocean, providing a stark contrast between the deep blue sea and the strawberry lake.
Tourism Australia notes that it’s unclear as to why the lake’s water is a permanent pink hue (you can bottle the water and it will remain the same pinkish hue). It’s believed to be caused by the high salinity of the water and the presence of salt-loving algae, similar to Hutt Lagoon.
In the Southeastern area of Australia, there's a salt lake known as Hutt Lagoon. The lake is pink because of the carotenoid-producing algae Dunaliella salina, which can also be used as a food coloring agent. The lagoon also features several artificial ponds where Dunaliella salina is farmed.
People travel from near and far to visit Hutt Lagoon, located between Geraldton and Kalbarri at Australia's Coral Coast. Depending on when you visit, the lake changes through the spectrum of red to bubblegum pink to a lilac purple. It can easily be accessed by road and it's not hard to see why it's a popular stop for people roadtripping in this part of the state. It's also a pretty spectacular sight from the air, with local operators offering scenic tours to see the striking difference between the blushing waters and the blue of the Indian Ocean nearby.
Hutt Lagoon gets its bubblegum pink colour from a certain bacteria that produces a red coloured algae called Dunaliella Salina. The hue is influenced by the time of day, season, cloud cover, rainfall and nutrition.
Hutt Lagoon gets its amazing colour from carotenoid producing algae and as a result is also home to the world's largest microalgae production plant (for use in food colourings and cosmetics).
O Lake Hillier fica na Austrália e é um lago cor-de-rosa da Middle Island, a maior das ilhas que formam o arquipélago Recherche na Costa de Esperance. Não se sabe ao certo o motivo da cor pink do lago, mas cientistas cogitam que a cor venha de um corante criado por uma bactéria que vive naa crostas de sal.
Lake Hillier, Esperance, WA.
