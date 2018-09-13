Fire in Treherne destroys pharmacy building addition

A fire Wednesday evening in Treherne left part of the town’s pharmacy destroyed.

Reeve Craig Spencer said he called the fire in at about 8:15 p.m. when he spotted smoke pouring out of Treherne’s IDA Pharmacy while coming home from a meeting.

“I sat there for an hour and I didn’t see any flames coming out,” he said, but there was plenty of smoke.

READ MORE: Fire damages West St. Paul home during overnight storm

Eventually, firefighters had to tear down the building’s addition to reach the fire, which was smoldering inside, he said.

The front end of the store, which is a two-storey brick heritage building, suffered smoke damage.

Fire fighters from three towns came to fight the flames, including Treherne, Rathwell and Holland.

“They’re volunteers, they did an excellent job as usual,” said Spencer.

READ MORE: Almost 2,000 Manitobans are without power after overnight storms

No one was hurt in the fire and the store was closed at the time. The fire is the town’s third major fire in eight months, he said.

“The welding shop down the road from the pharmacy [caught fire] and a house right behind me in January,” he said.

All the fires have been deemed accidental, he added.