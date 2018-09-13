Canada
September 13, 2018 10:05 am
Updated: September 13, 2018 10:06 am

Police seek witnesses following serious pedestrian/vehicle crash in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened just after 9 p.m. at the corner of Willett Street and Chelsea Lane.

Police say the man was sent to hospital with injuries believed to be life threatening.

Police did not say whether charges have been laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

